At 9.7% of CAGR, Collision Avoidance System Market Projected to Hit $24.99 Billion By 2023 | Rise in Demand for Automated Vehicles Drives the Collision Avoidance System Industry

Collision Avoidance System Market Outlook – 2023

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Collision Avoidance System Market by Type (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System, Parking Assistance, and Others), Technology (LiDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, and Camera), and Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, and Rail) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”, the global collision avoidance system market was valued at $13.18 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $24.99 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2023.

In 2016, UK dominated the market in Europe; similarly, the U.S. led the overall market in North America. At present, Europe dominates this market, followed by North America. China dominates the market in Asia-Pacific.

Increase in demand for automated vehicles plays a vital role in driving the automobile collision avoidance system market. In addition, improved visibility & enhanced safety supplements the growth of the market. However, high installation cost hampers the market.

In 2016, the adaptive cruise control (ACC) segment dominates the global collision avoidance systems in type segment, in terms of revenue. However, based on technology, RADAR led the global market followed, by camera in 2016.

Automotive segment led the collision avoidance systems market by application in 2016. However, marine segment is anticipated to depict highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study:

Adaptive cruise control type generated the highest revenue of the global collision avoidance systems market in 2016.

In 2016, the RADAR technology generated the highest revenue among the collision avoidance systems market.

LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2016, the automotive application segment contributed the highest market shares in the collision avoidance system market.

The key players profiled in the report include Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc., General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, and Wabtec Corporation.

