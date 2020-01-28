Brewerâ€™s Yeast Market Latest Report On Challenges 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast .

This report studies the global market size of BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast market, the following companies are covered:

Drivers and Restraints

The biggest factor pushing up demand and sales in the global brewer’s yeast market is the rising consumption of alcohol and bread worldwide. With globalization, as trade barriers lessen, western food has made their way all over the world. Thus bread and beer are as much sought after all over the world.

Apart from that, the global brewer’s yeast market is also seeing growth because of the use of the product as a nutritional supplement. It is rich in chromium that can help one’s body to maintain normal blood sugar levels. It is also rich in vitamin B. Brewer’s yeast can be added to food or juice, water, and shakes. Further, brewer’s yeast acts as a probiotic and thus helps in digestion. Brewer’s yeast has small organisms (microflora) that help maintain the proper functioning of the digestive tract.

The global brewer’s yeast market is also receiving major boost due to surging demand for meat, dairy, and eggs. This is because it is a feedstuff for ruminants, poultry, pigs, and fish.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Trends and Opportunities

The types of products available in the global brewer’s yeast market can be categorized into liquid and dry yeast. Both are seeing substantial demand and thus enjoy considerable market shares. Take for instance the liquid yeast. Several farmers in Thailand are seen obtaining the liquid form of brewer’s yeast from beer producers for their cattle. They are as rich in nutrition as the costlier feedstuffs such as soybean and maize grain. In the global brewer’s yeast market, the liquid yeast is expensive since they contain more protein than the dried form.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Regional Analysis

With respect to geography, the global brewer’s yeast market is currently being dominated by North America. The region’s market is mainly being powered by the U.S. This is because of the substantial animal feed production in the country. Europe is another prominent region driven by Germany Spain, and France. Asia Pacific brewer’s yeast market is expected to see impressive growth in the next couple of years as well. China is a major contributor to the market.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global brewer’s yeast market are Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Lesaffre Group.

