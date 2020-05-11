Tire Material Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027
The global Tire Material market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Tire Material market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Tire Material market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Tire Material market. The Tire Material market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Lanxess
Cabot Corporation
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company
Sinopec
Kurarey
JSR Corporation
Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon)
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
Royal Dutch Shell
Chevron Corporation
Nynas AB
Petrochina
Exxonmobil
Sibur
Ralson Goodluck Carbon
Longxing Chemical
Phillips 66 Company
U.S. Zinc
Horsehead Corporation
Umicore SA
SRF Limited
PPG Industries
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Elastomers
Reinforcing Fillers
Plasticizers
Chemicals
Metal Reinforcements
Textile Reinforcements
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicle
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The Tire Material market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:
- Historical and future growth of the global Tire Material market.
- Segmentation of the Tire Material market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.
- Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Tire Material market players.
The Tire Material market research addresses critical questions, such as
- Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029?
- How are the consumers using Tire Material for various purposes?
- Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Tire Material ?
- At what rate has the global Tire Material market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?
- In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?
The global Tire Material market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.
