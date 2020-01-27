Global Telecom Cloud Market By Type (Solutions, Services), Application (Billing and Provisioning, Traffic Management, Others), Service Models (Software-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-Users (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Transportation and Distribution, Media and Entertainment, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the telecom cloud market report are AT&T Intellectual Property, BT, Verizon, CenturyLink, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communication Corporation, Singtel, T-Mobile USA, INC, TELUS, China Telecom Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Datacom, Sify Technologies Limited, GTT Communications, Inc, Vlocity Inc., Telco Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Telecom Cloud Market

Telecom cloud market is expected to reach USD 76.69 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.23% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on telecom cloud market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Telecom cloud providers are those companies which provide cloud computing services in telecommunication so that they can decrease the disruption of network and allow multiple servers to run remotely at the same time.

Rising awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as low operational & administrational cost, increasing demand for cloud services, and growing popularity of over the top cloud services will also enhance the demand for telecom cloud in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing risk associated with the cyber threats and strict telecom regulations are some of the factors hampering the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This telecom cloud market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research telecom cloud market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Telecom Cloud Market Scope and Market Size

Telecom cloud market is segmented on the basis of type, application, service models, organization size and end-users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the telecom cloud market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is divided into unified communication and collaboration, content delivery network and others. Services segment is divided into co-location services, network services, professional services and managed services.

Application segment of the telecom cloud market is segmented into billing and provisioning, traffic management and others.

Based on service model, the telecom cloud market is divided into software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service.

Organization size segment of the market is divided into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Based on end-users, the telecom cloud market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, transportation and distribution, media and entertainment and others.

Telecom Cloud Market Country Level Analysis

Telecom cloud market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by type, application, service models, organization size and end-users as referenced above.

Asia- Pacific will dominate the telecom cloud market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to technological advancement and strict regulations imposed by the government are some of the factors which will enhance the demand for telecom cloud in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Telecom Cloud Market Share Analysis

Telecom cloud market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to telecom cloud market.

