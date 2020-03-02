Synthetic Pigments Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Pigments Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global synthetic pigments market was worth $27.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach $40.84 billion by 2023.

The synthetic pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic pigments and related services that is used in the field of paints, inks, plastics containing insoluble materials and minerals to endure high heat, intense light and exposure to weather or chemical agents.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2713&type=smp

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Inorganic Pigments; Organic Pigments 2) By End Use Industry: Paints And Coatings ; Plastics ; Printing Inks ; Textiles ; Cosmetics And Personal Care; Others

Companies Mentioned: BASF SE; Archroma; DyStar; Huntsman; Clariant

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2713

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/