Synthetic Pigments Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Competitive Landscape
The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Pigments Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global synthetic pigments market was worth $27.55 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% and reach $40.84 billion by 2023.
The synthetic pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic pigments and related services that is used in the field of paints, inks, plastics containing insoluble materials and minerals to endure high heat, intense light and exposure to weather or chemical agents.
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Inorganic Pigments; Organic Pigments 2) By End Use Industry: Paints And Coatings ; Plastics ; Printing Inks ; Textiles ; Cosmetics And Personal Care; Others
Companies Mentioned: BASF SE; Archroma; DyStar; Huntsman; Clariant
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
