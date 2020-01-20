RFID Market Trends, Business Growth, Leading Players and Forecast 2027

What is RFID?

The technology for transferring data from an electronic tag using radio waves is known as RFID. The term RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. It is basically an electronic label or tag attached with the products, this electronic tag is capable of being read through a reader for the purpose of tracking or identifying the product. Since past few years this industry has improved its standards by removing majority of the technological glitches which has led to make this industry capable of catering the interoperable requirements. Also this industry has reinforced the promotional and educational efforts by introduction of EPC Gen2 (Electronic Product Code Version 2) and UHF RFID (Ultra High Frequency RFID) types. The RFID technology is steadily transforming into a reliable and authentic choice for documentation. Though it took long for the RFID market to reach where it is today, with the improvising technologies this market is expected to witness a sharp growth in next few years.

The reports cover key market developments in the RFID as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the RFID are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market RFID in the world market.

The supply chain and item level tagging application are the major growth driver of the RFID industry that are slowly gaining the popularity worldwide. Its ability to track and provide real-time data about the product has made it an important aspect for any business. As earlier mentioned the RFID had a slow growth in the past, some of the reasons for its gradual growth were, unnecessary intensive publicity and generalized emphasis on different RFID technology gears such as antennas, readers and tags, which contradicts to universal solution architectures, thus, hindering its wide-scale deployments. Also the ferocity of industry discussions about its standards and frequencies have contradicted the representation of its relevant uses and solution infrastructure. This market is expected to envision growth in retail, healthcare and even airline industries. Along with the growth in these industries the new door of opportunities for RFID market are expected to open in coming future.

The report on the area of RFID by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the RFID Market.

The report also includes the profiles of key RFID companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Here we have listed the top RFID Market companies in the world

Alien Technology Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Toppan Forms Co. Ltd

Dai Nippon Printing Company Limited

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

Confidex Ltd.

Intermec Inc.

BASF SE

Market Analysis of Global RFID Market 2027 is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the RFID market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global RFID market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market RFID market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

