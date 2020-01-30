Releases New Report on the Deuterated Solvents Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – Eurisotop, Apollo Scientific, Biosolve, Merck

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Deuterated Solvents Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Deuterated Solvents Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Deuterated Solvents Market Overview:

The report spread across 125 pages is an overview of the Global Deuterated Solvents Market Report 2020. The Global Deuterated Solvents Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The thorough analysis in this report enables investors, CEOs, traders and suppliers to understand the market in a better way and based on that knowledge make well-informed decisions.

The Global Deuterated Solvents Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Deuterated Solvents Market development (2020 – 2025).

The Deuterated Solvents are a group of compounds where one or more hydrogen atoms are substituted by deuterium atoms. This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Deuterated Solvents, presents the global Deuterated Solvents market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2020, and forecast to 2025.

The Global Deuterated Solvents Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and Region. Based on the Product Type, the Global Deuterated Solvents Market is sub-segmented into Low Purity and High Purity. On the basis of Application, the Global Deuterated Solvents Market is sub-segmented into Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy, Experimental Study and others.

Current Business News:

Merck (October 10, 2019) – Merck Becomes the First to Use Acoustic Technology for Cell Therapy Manufacturing – Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced it has acquired FloDesign Sonics, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, USA, developer of a unique acoustic cell processing platform for the industrialization of cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Financial details were not disclosed.

“Chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies, or CAR-T for short, employs the body’s own immune systems to fight cancer by turning T cells into targeted therapeutics. This revolutionary cancer treatment is challenging and complex, with the process often taking up to a month,” said Udit Batra, member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. “Our acquisition of FloDesign Sonics will industrialize the manufacturing of autologous cell therapy, allowing these types of potentially life-saving treatments to reach more patients, faster.”

Merck is the first company to make acoustic technology available for cell therapy manufacturing. Acoustic cell processing is a disruptive technology that allows for the manipulation of cells with ultrasonic waves. FloDesign Sonics’ acoustic cell processing platform allows enhanced cell washing and concentration for manufacturing cell therapies. The acquisition is a strategic fit for Merck, strengthening the ability alongside pharmaceutical manufacturers to advance cell-based therapies to patients.

Major Key Players:

1 Eurisotop

2 Apollo Scientific Limited

3 Polymer Source Inc

4 Scharlau

5 Biosolve

6 Zeochem AG

7 Fisher Scientific

8 Merck

9 Fluorochem

10 Synmr Chemicals Pvt Ltd and More………………..

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Deuterated Solvents in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Deuterated Solvents Market.

