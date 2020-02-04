Rehabilitation Robotics Market Growth Statistics to Make Multi-Billion Dollar Market during 2020-2025 | Leading Players – Honda Motor, AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Biodex

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Overview:

The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Rehabilitation Robotics Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 22.82% from USD 95.00 Million in 2015 to USD 176.00 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that the next few years, Rehabilitation Robotics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Rehabilitation Robotics will reach USD 580 Million.

According to the market report analysis, mainly rehabilitation is to repair some or all physical, sensory, and mental disabilities of patients caused by injury or illness. Rehabilitation Robotics is prescribed for patients suffering from several types of injury, illness, or disease, including cancer, amputations, arthritis, cardiac disease, orthopedic injuries, neurological problems, stroke, spinal cord injuries, and traumatic brain injuries. Patients with severe paresis can be provided with passive movement of the upper limb, through robotic rehabilitation.

The Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is sub-segmented into Upper extremity rehabilitation robots, Lower extremity rehabilitation robots, Therapeutic rehabilitation robots, Full-body exoskeletons and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is classified into Sports & Orthopedic Medicine, Neurorehabilitation, Military Strength Training and others.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Myomo, Hocoma, Biodex, Focal Meditech, Honda Motor, Instead Technologies, Aretech LLC, Kinova, MRISAR, Woodway, Tyromotion and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics, Myomo, Hocoma, Biodex, Focal Meditech, Honda Motor, Instead Technologies, Aretech LLC, Kinova, MRISAR, Woodway, etc. are some of the key vendors of Rehabilitation Robotics across the world. These players across Rehabilitation Robotics Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Rehabilitation Robotics in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

