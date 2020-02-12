Machine Vision System Market – 2026 | Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Competition, Business Strategies and Revenue

Machine Vision System Market Outlook – 2026

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global Machine Vision System Market by Component (Smart Camera, Embedded System, Frame Grabber, Lighting, and Lenses), Type (1D, 2D, and 3D Measurements), Application (Positioning, Identification, Verification, Measurement, and Flaw Detection), and Industry Vertical (Industrial, Healthcare, Electronics, Automotive, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022”, the machine vision system market was valued at $10.6 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $18.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2016-2022). Industrial segment held the highest share of the total market in 2015.

Machine vision system have evolved rapidly to accelerate high performance for production line monitoring system and automated guidance of industrial robots. Continued evolution of CMOS image sensors and rise in demand for automation in industrial applications are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, intensive training and education, an essential requirement to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets restrain the market growth.

To Explore More, Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1907

According to Komal Sharma, Research Analyst, Semiconductor and Electronics at Allied Market Research “Machine vision system is estimated to foster high growth during the forecast period owing to its heavy utilization in applications such as positioning, identification, verification, measurement, and flaw detection. Furthermore, there is a trend of incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology in commercial machine vision systems. AI-based analysis in machine vision offers exceptional flexibility of automation in industries.”

Machine vision systems have penetration in a wide range of industries, such as industrial, healthcare, electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, and many more. In 2015, industrial and electronics segments had more than 50% market share in the overall machine vision system market. The manufacturers of automated guided robots and vehicles incorporate advanced machine vision systems for applications such as positioning and identification to maintain a competitive advantage. From a growth perspective, Healthcare sector is expected to witness the highest growth, with a CAGR of around 12%, due to the increased investments by the market players for developing machine vision systems for applications, such as clinical diagnostics, in vitro diagnostics, and surgical lab automation, thus, enabling complex workflows.

Embedded system accounted for the highest share, i.e., 33.4%, of the overall machine vision system market size in 2015, owing to the constantly evolving machine vision software for image processing. Smart camera is expected to be the fastest growing component segment of the machine vision system industry, growing with a CAGR of 10.3%, owing to its incorporation in most of the upcoming machine vision systems.

In the system type segment, 1D measurement consumed the largest share followed by 2D measurement, while 3D measurement is expected to exhibit significant growth, with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The growth of 3D measurement would be driven by the increase in demand of precision in production line monitoring and guidance.

Asia-Pacific held the highest machine vision system market share in 2015, generating more than half of the global market revenue. The region is anticipated to be the most potential investment area of machine vision system, with a high growth rate, exhibiting an increased demand due to rapid rise in sales of industrial robots and monitoring systems.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1907

Key Findings of the Machine Vision System Market:

Smart camera is expected to be the fastest growing component segment of the machine vision system industry, growing with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 – 2022

3D measurement is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period

Flaw detection and verification applications are two of the fastest growing application segments in machine vision system market, together constituting more than half of the overall market revenue in 2015

Industrial segment contributed over 29.0% of the overall market in 2015, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period

Europe is expected to be the fastest growing machine vision system market, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period

Several prominent players operating in the machine vision system market adopted partnership as one of their key growth strategies. Companies such as Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Keyence Corporation, and National Instruments Corporation have introduced innovative and technologically advanced products to capture greater market share. Prominent companies profiled in the report include Texas Instruments, Inc., Basler AG, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Sick AG, Omron Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, and others.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 MACHINE VISION SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5 MACHINE VISION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 6 MACHINE VISION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7 MACHINE VISION SYSTEM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

CHAPTER 8 MACHINE VISION SYSTEM MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 9 RELATED INDUSTRY INSIGHTS

CHAPTER 10 COMPANY PROFILES

Buy Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bd3a778cc8fde90c25007103eee1650f

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter