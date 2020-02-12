Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market – 2026 | Business Strategies and Revenue

Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market Outlook – 2026

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market by Component (System and Services) and Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Construction, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, EOD & IED, Heavy Industries, Manufacturing, Marine, Oil & Gas, Security, Transportation, Food, Drugs, & Drinks, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022”, the Industrial RT for non-destructive testing market size was valued at $491 million in 2014, and is projected to reach at $1,088 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2022.

RT system is used for testing materials for defects to avoid equipment failure. These systems are used to maximize the efficiency of a product. Radiographic testing is conducted under stringent settings to avoid mishaps, without contaminating the tested products. It acts as a preventative measure in industries utilizing volatile or high-pressure equipment and machinery. In addition, RT systems are ensuring reliability of equipment by eliminating the risk of oversight or inaccuracy. Thus, the impact of this factor is high, and is expected to maintain its effects of the market growth during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4551

The aerospace & defense and oil & gas sectors constituted the largest market share in 2015, owing to the presence of large shale oil & gas reserves in countries such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, China, France, and Italy. Surge in operations in the aerospace & defense sector, particularly in the testing sector of the U.S. drives the RT system market, as NDT inspection plays a vital role in the functioning of aircrafts, satellites, and others.

Presently, portable NDT segment holds the largest market share, as the adoption of computed tomography is expected to increase over the next five years due to enhanced accuracy and efficiency.

North America is projected to hold the largest market size in the global industrial RT for NDT market. The Asia-Pacific market is in its growth phase, owing to increase in infrastructure projects and power plants.

In 2014, Portable NDT account for 34%, owing to its ability to detect internal and hidden defect/discontinuity along with its high penetrating power and accuracy. However, computed tomography system segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to its high accuracy and efficiency.

The inspection and testing segment held the largest market share of 52% in 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

To Explore More, Make Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4551

In 2015, aerospace & defense sector contributed a significant revenue share of over 13.5% in the overall market.

Key Findings of the Industrial RT For Non-destructive Testing Market:

Portable NDT are projected to continue to maintain their leading position during the forecast period.

Aerospace & defense application would continue to maintain its leading position till 2022.

North America region is expected to exhibit promising growth rate over the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Vitrox Corporation Berhad, Shimadzu corporation, Anritsu, Nagoya electric Works CO., LTD, Yxlon international, Smiths Detection, ADANI, Rapiscan Systems, DuRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Krystalvision Image Systems Pvt. Ltd, Saki Corporation, North Star Imaging, Inc., Computerised Information Technology Ltd., RayScan Technologies GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., Metrix NDT Ltd, Nikon Metrology, Omron, Teledyne ICM, Vidisco, Zetec, 3DX-RAY, COMET Group, and Olympus, among others. These market players focus on the development of new technology, launch of novel products with innovative variations, and adoption of partnership and collaboration as key strategies in order to establish their position in the market.

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 INDUSTRIAL RT FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE

CHAPTER 5 INDUSTRIAL RT FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY SERVICE

CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRIAL RT FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7 INDUSTRIAL RT FOR NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILES

Buy Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/eae612c7593134a1629c3af4cb12fce9

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter