Increased Reliability, Safety, Higher Output and Cost-Efficiency Boosts the Micro Inverter Market

Micro Inverter Market Outlook – 2022

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Micro Inverter Market By Type (Single-Phase, Three-Phase), Connection (Standalone, Grid-Connected) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022”, the Global Micro Inverter Market would reach $2.7 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2016-2022.

In 2014, North America dominated the market and contributed about 45% share of the overall market revenue, followed by Europe, according to a new report published by Allied Market Research. The presence of key market players in the U.S. and rising micro inverter installation activities, primarily in residential sector, have fueled the market growth.

Swift rise in demand for greater efficiency of solar energy systems and increased application of micro inverters in residential sector, as it is more cost-effective and space efficient, as compared to central and string inverters drives the market growth. However, high initial investment and tough maintenance could restrict the market growth. Moreover, it is anticipated that the rise in electricity demand coupled with increase in government spending & tariffs on photovoltaic technology would spur the global market growth.

Among various geographical regions, North America has contributed the maximum revenue share in 2014 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This could be attributed to varied factors including increase in the electricity demand due to rising population, and increased government initiatives. Moreover, improvement in renewable energy expenditure has boosted the installation of residential micro inverters in Asian countries, particularly in China, Japan, and India.

“MLPE technologies such as micro inverters are swiftly gaining acceptance and market share as their costs have come down. In spite of the global dominance of string inverters, over half of all residential solar systems installed in the U.S. currently using micro inverters. In addition, increased power output of micro inverters, cost-effectiveness and enhanced safety features would fuel the micro inverter market growth in both residential and commercial sector globally. Japan, representing a significant residential market potential, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for top global micro inverter manufacturers in Asia-Pacific market, states Rakesh Singh, Manager, Research, Semiconductor & Electronics at AMR”.

Micro Inverter Market Key findings of the study:

In 2014, single phase micro inverter type led the overall micro inverter market revenue, but it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

Residential segment is expected to exhibit rapid growth, owing to the rising government tariffs and incentives.

Japan leads the overall Asia-Pacific micro inverter market with about one-third of the market shares in the region.

The key players in the micro inverter market are dedicated to expand their business operations in the emerging countries with acquisition and product launch as a preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include Enphase Energy, Inc., ABB Group, SunPower Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Energy Systems GmbH, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., ReneSola, Siemens AG, P&P Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and Involar.

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: World Micro Inverter Market, By Type

Chapter 5: World Micro Inverter Market, By Connection

Chapter 6: World Micro Inverter Market, By End-User

Chapter 7: World Micro Inverter Market, By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

