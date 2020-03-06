Global Nursing Care Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Nursing Care Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The nursing care market consists of sales of home health care and residential nursing care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide home health care and residential nursing care. This industry includes establishments that provide home healthcare services, nursing care facility services, personal services, counselling services, vocational therapies, rest home services, social services, and nutritional services.

Growth in the nursing care market in the historic period resulted from the rapid growth in the size of the elderly population, strong economic growth in emerging markets, changes in social patterns, and health insurance reforms. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access in some countries, shortages of skilled human resources, lack of insurance coverage and weak wage growth in developed economies.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2333&type=smp

The Nursing Care market is segmented by specialty, by end user gender, by expenditure and by geography.

By Service Type– The nursing care market can be segmented by service type into

a) Home Health Care Providers b) Nursing Care Facilities c) Group Care Homes d) Retirement Communities

Retirement communities had the highest growth rate of nearly 8% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the changes in lifestyles of aged people and busy lifestyles of career-oriented population that decreased the number of family members staying at home and providing care to elderly, which overall influenced positively on the image of retirement communities.

By End User Gender– The nursing care market can be segmented by end user gender into

a) Female Nursing Care b) Male Nursing Care

Growth has accelerated in both the segments of the global nursing care market by end-user gender.

By Type Of Expenditure– The nursing care market can be segmented by type of expenditure into

a) Public Expenditure b) Private Expenditure

North America is the largest market for nursing care, accounting for almost 40% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regions in this market.

Major players in the market are Genesis Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Brookdale Senior Living, Kindred Healthcare, The Ensign Group, Inc.

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At : https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2333

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/