Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market | SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft

Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market By Software (Accounting and Finance, Enterprise Resource Planning, Communication and Collaboration, Customer Relationship Management, Mcommerce, Business Analytics, Mobile Learning, Supply Chain Management, Productivity Tools, Human Capital Management, Others), Type of App (Native App, Hybrid App, Web App), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Manufacturing and Automotive, Energy and Utilities, Others), Application (Predictive Analytics, Competitive Intelligence, Brand Reputation, Customer Relationship management, Fraud detection), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the mobile enterprise application market are SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CISCO SYSTEMS INC., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Akamai Technologies, HCL Technologies Limited, TCL COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED, Capgemini, Accenture, Pegasystems Inc., Infosys Limited, AT&T Intellectual Property, IBM Corporation, e-Zest Solutions., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SOTI Inc., Deloitte, MobileIron, Inc., Gartner, Inc. , Gorilla Logic LLC. and SmartERP among others.

Market Analysis: Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Global mobile enterprise application market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the high adoption rate of enterprise applications such as SCM, ERP and CRM etc., which enables smooth and dynamic flow of business information within or outside of the organization which contributes to the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

The mobile enterprise applications assist and help the business in making various business decisions relating to operations, finances, production and manufacturing by providing analytics of various data and information. These are widely used in banking, manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities. It also helps the business in increasing the efficiency in terms of production, employee engagement, cost reduction and managing finances. These technologies also help the enterprises in building a connection with the other enterprise globally. There are various advancements and innovations in the technology which has driven the global need for various mobile software enabled applications for enterprises.

Market Drivers:

The surge in the use of smartphone globally on various operating systems which is boosting the market growth

The productivity enhancement of employees and enterprise has driven he market growth

The surging demand for real time capture of information to make business decisions is propelling the market growth

The mobile workforce has surged which has contributed to the market growth

The surging trend of BYOD policy is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The ground level workforce face issues in adoption of technology which hampers the market growth

The various difficulties and complexities in interoperability and cross-platform implementation is hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

By Software

Accounting and Finance

Enterprise Resource Planning

Communication and Collaboration

Customer Relationship Management

Mcommerce

Business Analytics

Mobile Learning

Supply Chain Management

Productivity Tools

Human Capital Management

Others

By Type of App

Native App

Hybrid App

Web App

By Operating System

Android

IOS

Windows

Others Blackberry Symbian



By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Manufacturing and Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Application

Predictive Analytics

Competitive Intelligence

Brand Reputation

Customer Relationship management

Fraud detection





Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Honeywell International Inc. had launched an Independent Software Vendor Program. This will enable the independent vendors and companies to serve customers and various solutions related to logistics and manufacturing as well as planning for the enterprise through a user friendly platform. This will help various companies by solving their daily operational needs as well as increase their efficiency. This launch will expand the user base of the company and broaden its presence globally.

In February 2019, Quick Heal Technologies Limited subsidiary Seqrite had launched Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) portfolio which manages the security of all the mobile devices connected to enterprise network by introducing MobiSMART and mSuite which are cloud based platforms. It will enhance and improve the productivity and employee performance. This launch will expand the product portfolio as well as make it one of the leaders in the IT solutions for the mobile enterprise application market.

Competitive Analysis

Global mobile enterprise application market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global mobile enterprise application market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Mobile Enterprise Application Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

