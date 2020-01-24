Global Energy Cloud Market | Accenture (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited

Global Energy Cloud Market By Solution (Enterprise Asset Management, Supply Chain Management, Customer Relationship Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Workforce Management, Reporting & Analytics); Service Model (Software as A Service, Platform as A Service, Infrastructure as A Service); Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud); Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises); Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the energy cloud market are Accenture (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.),Brillio (U.S.) , DLT Solutions (USA), Kamatera (US), Salesforce Cloud, Salesforce Cloud (USA) , Verizon Cloud (US) and others.

Market Analysis: Global Energy Cloud Market

Global Energy Cloud Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.35 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 50.75 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing levels of adoption of electronic display devices equipped with the capabilities of interacting with the various electrical appliances.

Market Definition: Global Energy Cloud Market

Energy Cloud is the technology similar to that of cloud computing. It is defined as the access of networking energy systems using internet based access technologies. It is widely used for increasing efficiencies in solar, wind and energy systems across consumers. Aging infrastructure and rising grid security concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of energy cloud market.

Market Drivers:

Need of CRM in energy cloud act as driver for the market.

Aging infrastructure and rising grid security concerns may act as a major driver in the growth of energy cloud market

Market Restraints:

Regulation act as a restraints to the energy cloud for growing in the market.

Segmentation: Global Energy Cloud Market

By Solution Enterprise Asset Management Supply Chain Management Customer Relationship Management Risk & Compliance Management Workforce Management Reporting & Analytics

By Service Model Software as A Service Platform as A Service Infrastructure as A Service

By Deployment Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Service Professional Services Managed Services



By Organization Size Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, IBM announced that Polish startup RemoteMyApp adopt IBM Cloud for increasing global reach and scaling of its Vortex gaming platform.

In April 2019 HPE and Google Cloud join forces to accelerate innovation with hybrid cloud solutions optimized for containerized applications.

Competitive Analysis

Global energy cloud market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of energy cloud market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Energy Cloud Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

