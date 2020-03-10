Global Audio And Video Equipment Market Growth Analysis Till 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Audio And Video Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The audio and video equipment market consists of sales of audio and visual (or video) equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture audio and video equipment used for home entertainment, musical instrument amplification, motor vehicles, and public address. Audio and video equipment are also known as audio and video devices. Audio and video equipment includes televisions, speaker systems, video cassette recorders, stereo equipment, household-type video cameras, jukeboxes, and amplifiers for musical instruments and public address systems.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=808&type=smp

The global audio and video equipment market reached a value of nearly $160.4 billion in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.86% since 2014, and is expected to marginally decline at a CAGR of -0.05% to nearly $160.1 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in disposable incomes, increased internet penetration, increased popularity of audio and video broadcasting, high investments in electronic product manufacturing, and growth in e-commerce for consumer electronics. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were changes in consumer preferences.

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=808

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Audio And Video Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global audio and video equipment market will arise in the video equipment segment, which will gain $2.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The global audio equipment market segment will contract by $3.1 billion, however, it will grow in terms of volume sales. The top opportunities in the global video equipment market will arise in the television segment, which will gain $8.9 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The market for video players and video cameras will contract by $2.0 billion and $4.1 billion respectively, but will grow in terms of volume sales. The top opportunities in the global audio equipment market will arise in the microphones segment, which will contract by $0.02 billion by 2022, but will grow in terms of volume sales. The market for amplifiers, loud speakers and sound bars, and music players will also grow in terms of volume sales. The audio and video equipment market size will gain the most in China at $3.63 billion.

Some of the major players involved in the Audio And Video Equipment market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, TCL, Panasonic.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info