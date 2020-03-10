Automobile Rental And Leasing Industry Growth, Trends And Forecast Report 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Automobile Rental And Leasing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive equipment rental and leasing industry includes companies involved in renting or leasing passenger cars and trucks without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments operate from a rent-like facility. Some automotive equipment rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental and long-term leases, while others provide both types of services.

The Automobile Rental And Leasing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% to nearly $560 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increase in demand for mobility, rise in consumer awareness and growth in the used car market. Going forward, emerging markets growth, growing popularity of electric vehicles, e-commerce and technological advances will drive growth.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Automobile Rental And Leasing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The automobile rental and leasing market is segmented by type of product

By Type of Product- The Automobile Rental And Leasing market is segmented by type of product into passenger car rental, truck, utility trailer, and RV (Recreational Vehicle) rental and leasing and passenger car leasing. The passenger car rental market accounted for the largest share of the automotive equipment leasing market in 2018 at around 59%. The passenger car leasing market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Geography- The Automobile Rental And Leasing market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest market for automobile rental and leasing market, accounting for about 37% of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe will be the fastest growing regions in this market. This is followed by, Middle East and Western Europe where the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Automobile Rental And Leasing market are Enterprise Holdings, The Hertz Corporation, Daimler, Avis Budget, Volkswagen Leasing GmbH and LeasePlan.

