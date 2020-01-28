At 2.5% of CAGR, Film Capacitor Market Anticipated to Garner $2.59 Billion By 2026 | Panasonic Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., KEMET Corporation and TDK Corporation

Film Capacitor Market Outlook – 2026

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Film Capacitor Market by product (AC and DC), Type (Paper Film Capacitor and Plastic Film Capacitor) and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Power and Utilities, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″, the global film capacitor industry was pegged at $2.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for Market Growth:

Higher demand for film capacitor in consumer electronics components, rise in demand for high-temperature film capacitors, and high adoption of film capacitors in the electric vehicle system have boosted the growth of the global film capacitor market. However, increase in severity of environmental and manufacturing rules and low pricing margins hamper the market. On the contrary, surge in adoption of nanolayer film capacitors is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Plastic Segment Held the Largest Share in 2018:

By type, the plastic segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global film capacitor market and is expected to continue to maintain its dominance. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, owing to high usage of plastic dielectric film in circuits where high insulation resistance and low loss is required.

Automotive Segment to Manifest the Fastest Growth through 2026:

By industry vertical, the automotive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for complex vehicle electronics and increased expectations for sensitive electronics products. However, the power & utility segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global film capacitor market, as it is capable in reducing transmission.

Asia-Pacific Region Held the Largest Share, Americas to Manifest Significant Growth:

The major global film capacitor market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. This is due to growing demand for electric vehicles in the region. The market across Americas is projected to register a CAGR of 1.8% through 2026.

Major Market Players:

KEMET Corporation

TDK Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

AVX Corporation

Electro Technik Industries

Vishay Intertechnology

Ningbo Topo Electronic Co., Ltd.

Wima GmbH & Co. KG

XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.

