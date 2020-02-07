Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Growing Magnificently at a CAGR of +9% with Eminent players like – CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL, DSV A/S, FedEx, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International, Nippon Express XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service

Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery market is expected to grow from US$ +677 Mn in 2018 to US$ +2,491 Mn by the year 2026 with a CAGR of +16% from the year 2019 to 2026.

“Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery is a term used in supply chain management and transportation planning to describe the movement of people and goods from a transportation hub to a final destination in the home, in this report the Last Mail Delivery is not only the transport services, it also including the installation service such as the customer purchases a furniture or household appliance, the logistics officer will installs that.

The Report Last-mile Delivery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.

Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Key Players:-

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Segmented By Technology

Drones

Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Vehicles

Droids

Others

Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Segmented By Type

B2B

B2C

Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Segmented By Application

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Segmented By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Report Consultant has been compiled in-depth market research data in the Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2019-2026

Chapter 6 Global Market development Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 7 Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Europe B2C Last Mile Delivery Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

