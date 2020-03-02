Ethylene Propylene Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2022 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Ethylene Propylene Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global ethylene propylene market was worth $9.82 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% and reach $14.12 billion by 2023.

The ethylene propylene market consists of sales of ethylene propylene and related services. Ethylene propylene is a type of synthetic rubber formed as a terpolymer of ethylene, propylene, and a diene-component. It is resistant to heat and electricity and is non-reactive towards acids and alkali compounds. Industrial applications include weather-stripping and seals, glass-run channels, radiators, garden and appliance hoses, tubing, belts, electrical insulation, roofing membranes, rubber mechanical goods, plastic impact modification, thermoplastic vulcanizates and motor oil additive applications.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Solution Polymerization; Suspension Polymerization 2) By Application: Automotive; Building & Construction; Plastic Modification; Lubricant Additive; Wires & Cables; Tires & Tubes

Companies Mentioned: The Dow Chemical Company; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Johns Manville, Inc.; KUMHO POLYCHEM; Lanxess AG

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

