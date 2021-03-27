Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market . The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Dual Energy Xray Absorption is a medical terms which is used in measuring the bone density, particularly used in the patients with osteoporosis. In this method, a very small dose of ionizing radiation is utilized to produce the pictures of inner portion of the bone. This method is simple, quick and noninvasive. This method is also widely used as the standard diagnostic method for identifying the threat of osteoporotic fractures

The global Dual Energy Xray Absorption market is primarily driven by the increasing new cases of osteoporosis across world-wide, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 5% of the men (who are 65 years of age or above) suffer from osteoporosis in the femur neck or lumbar spine, however, around 24% of the women (over 65 years of age) suffer from osteoporosis in the lumbar spine or femur neck in the US in 2018. In addition, increasing preference of non-invasive procedure to measure the bone mineral density would likely to propel the growth of the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption market in the upcoming future.

Difficulty in measuring the bone mineral density between trabecular and cortical bone is a prominent limitation of the dual energy Xray absorption method. In addition, technical issues and stringent regulatory landscape might restrain the projection of the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption market in the forecast period. However, the strategic alliance among key service players and the technological advancements may provide the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market encompasses market segments based on type, application end-user, and country.

In terms of type, the Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market is segregated into:

Peripheral Dexa bone densitometer

Central Dexa bone densitometer

In terms of application, the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption market is also classified into:

Body Composition Assessment

Fracture Diagnosis

Others

By end-user, the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market is also classified into:

Hospitals

Independent Diagnostic Centers

Others

By country/region, the global Dual Energy Xray Absorption Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries)

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Hologic, Inc.

Swissray

Compumed

DMS Imaging

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Eurotec medical system

Other players have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Advanced Driving Assistance Systems related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

