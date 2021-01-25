Cancer Biomarker Market Including Classification of Top Manufacturers and Growth Factors

Report Title: Cancer Biomarker Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Most healthcare professionals use diagnostic tests to clarify and support their clinical decision making. Cancer biomarkers are substances or processes that indicate the presence of cancers in the human body. Biomarkers may be produced naturally by the affected tissue or by immune cells in the body in response to cancer. Biomarkers are found in the blood, stool, urine, tumor tissue, bodily fluids, or other tissues. Mostly, they improve cancer detection and facilitate high-speed non-invasive diagnosis using genomics and proteomics. The factors incorporate comprehension of disease procedure and shed light about the uniqueness of an individual’s tumor at the molecular level. These components are reflected in the changing outline of clinical trials. , The increasing preference for targeted therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from different types of malignant cancers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly focusing on the use of biomarkers in their drug discovery and development process. The strategic alliances =for biomarker applications in large-stage clinical trials are fueling the growth of this market., The global cancer biomarker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user., Based on biomarker type, the market is further segmented into proteomic and genetic biomarkers. , Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic. Based on diagnostic the market is further segmented into imaging and no-imaging., On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharma and biotech companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare IT/big data companies, and clinical laboratories., The global cancer biomarker market was at USD 10,754.0 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8 % during the forecast period

Key Players: –

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K), Novartis AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Pfizer Inc (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (U.S.), Illumina Inc (U.S.), and others.

