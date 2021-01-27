Online Education Market Outlook | Size | Growth | Competitive Analysis | Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Online Education Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , The global online education market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the online education market include increasing Internet and smartphone penetration and increasing government initiatives to develop digital education infrastructure. Online education eliminates the infrastructure cost and offers various courses on demand. Additionally, online education is aided with the cloud which makes the study material accessible from anywhere and at any time. However, lack of awareness and abundance of free content are the challenges faced by the online education market on a global scale. , The global online education market is expected to reach approximately USD 132.98 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 28.55% from 2017 to 2023., The market has been divided into various segments based on component, product, learning type vertical, and region. , By component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware segment is broadly segmented into laptop, mobile, PC and others. Laptops are widely used hardware component and are expected to hold a major share of the market. Whereas, the mobile segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of smartphones worldwide. Software segment comprises various solutions for learning management systems which allows organization to train and track employees, students, customer and vendors. Examples of such software solutions include WorldClass, Courseplay, YuJa, and others. , By product, the market is broadly classified into content and services. The content comprises science, commerce, management, arts and other streams. Whereas, the services segment comprises primary & secondary supplementary education, test preparation, online certifications, higher education & language, casual learning, and others. The test preparation segment is expected to show major growth owing to the increasing inclination of students and learners. Online certifications segment is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period., The learning type segment is broadly classified into synchronous learning and asynchronous learning. Asynchronous learning refers to online spaces where work is supported using digital platforms like threaded discussions or emails. In asynchronous learning, the participants are not required to be available during online sessions whereas synchronous learning requires the user to be available online and is more like a face-to-face learning environment. It involves real-time responses that allow better provision for clarity. Synchronous learning type is gaining more popularity owing to the increasing demand for video and live streaming learning solutions., The end user segment in the online education market comprises of K-12 education, higher education, industry & professionals, and others. Online education provides personalized learning experience where students can learn at their own pace. This makes online education the perfect alternative where students can have time for other responsibilities as well as other concerns of everyday life

Key Players: –

Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (London), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Toronto), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India)

