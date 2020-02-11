Arecanut Market Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2026

Arecanut, which is also known as betel nut or supari, is the seed obtained from areca palm. Areca nut is an important commercial fruit in Southeast Asia. There are two variety of areca nuts available in the market. These include red areca nut and white areca nut. While red areca nut obtained out of green areca nut, white arecanut is produce from ripe nuts. Arecanut consists of fat polysaccharides, polyphenols, protein, and fiber. It is one of the integral ingredients used to manufacture pan masala. Moreover, it is also used as a domestic ingredient for preparing pan. In addition, tannins, which is a by-product obtained from the processing of immature areca nuts, is used in dyeing as a food color, tanning leather, clothes, and more. India is the largest producer of arecanut. The other countries that produce areca nuts include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, china, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The ever growing demand for areca products such as pan, scented supari, and pan masala in countries such as the U.S., Sri Lanka, Nepal, UAE, Mexico, Thailand, Singapore, and other countries drives the growth of the areca nut market. However, the consumption of areca nut on a regular basis causes severe diseases including mouth cancer and throat cancer. As number of consumers are affected by the regular consumption of areca nut, the Indian and several governments have implemented various regulations over the areca nut production and consumer industries. This fact has hampered the market growth. Moreover, the increase in awareness among the consumers about healthy lifestyle and severe effects of consuming areca nut and its products is anticipated to restrain the areca nut market growth in the future. Nevertheless, areca nuts consist of 8 to12% of fat that can be extracted and used in confectionery products. Also, the refined fat of areca nut is harder as compared to cocoa butter, which can be used for blending. This is opportunistic for the manufacturers and is expected to fuel the growth of the areca nut market in the forthcoming years.

The global arecanut market is segmented based on the type, product, and region. By type, the market is divided into red arecanut and white arecanut. By product, it is bifurcated into scented supari, tannin, and pan masala. By region, the arecanut market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players include GM Group, Vietdelta Industrial Co., Ltd, Shri Ganesh Prasad Traders, Pt. Ruby Privatindo, Swastika International, The Campco Ltd., and Sri Vinayaka Betelnut Traders.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global arecanut market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Red Arecanut

White Arecanut

By Product

Scented Supari

Tannin

Pan Masala

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



