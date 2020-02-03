Agricultural Biological Market Growing at 12+% CAGR to Reach US$ 21,141.0 Mn by 2027

The Global Agricultural Biological Market report provides comprehensive analysis of Agricultural Biological Production, Supply, Sales and Demand of the Agricultural Biological Market. The purpose of the Agricultural Biological Market report is to support beginner as well as existing players in gaining insightful business intelligence and make appropriate decisions based on it. Agricultural Biological market report also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast till 2027.

The Global Agricultural Biological Market accounted to US$ 7,148.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,141.0 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biological constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbials, and other agricultural biological materials, which are used by the farmers to improve crop health and yield and for the pest’s control.

It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, nutrient uptake capacity of the plant, assists in product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue management, as well as improving total productivity of the plant crops. Agricultural biological products are less expensive and a highly effective option as compare to synthetic crop protection products.

The global agricultural biological market is bifurcated based on type into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. The biopesticides segment accounted for the largest share in the global agricultural biological market. Biopesticides are the most widely used type for agricultural biological products. It is widely used to control agricultural pests through specific biological effects which contain bio control agents such as natural organisms or substances derived from animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3262332?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Biopesticides cover a broad spectrum of potential products like microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants, and biochemical pesticides. The growing interest in organic farming and pesticide residue-free agricultural produce would lead to an increase in adoption of biopesticides by the farmers

The Asia Pacific agricultural biological market is dominated by China, followed by India. Increasing focus towards organic farming and importance for maintaining ecological balance are chief motives for rising consumption of organic fertilizers in the continent. Also, the use of improved biological crop preservatives such as biochemicals, bioherbicides, and biopesticides is further impacting the growth of the market.

Besides, due to the increase in the cost of chemical fertilizers, the farmers are shifting their focus to use of bio-based agriculture solutions supported by governments. Also, the consumer in Asia-Pacific realizes the importance of using bio-based food products for a healthy lifestyle.

The report segments the global agricultural biological market as follows:

Global Agricultural biological Market – By Type

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Global Agricultural biological Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

Company Profiles:

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

Certis U.S.A. LLC

DowDuPont Inc.

Isagro S.p.A

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Syngenta

UPL

Valent Biosciences LLC

Others

Get Discount of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/3262332?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Agricultural Biologicals Market Landscape Agricultural Biologicals Market – Key Industry Dynamics Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis – By Type Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis – By Source Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis – By Application Mode Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis – By Application Agricultural Biologicals Market – Geographical Analysis Company Profiles

Buy Now @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/checkout/sales/1694?utm_source=Nilesh-DGN

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email: [email protected]