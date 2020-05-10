A latest research provides insights about Food Thickening Agents Market

The global Food Thickening Agents market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Food Thickening Agents market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Food Thickening Agents market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Food Thickening Agents across various industries.

The Food Thickening Agents market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Increasing Demand for Food Products with Good Taste and Mouth Feel

Food processing companies face the pressure of developing innovative food products without comprising on the original taste and quality. The ability of food thickening agents to increase the viscosity of a liquid without causing an alternation in other properties and providing an improved mouthfeel has caused an accelerating shift of food manufacturers towards them.

For instance, Novo Alpi Srl, an Italian-based prepared food manufacturing company, provides ready-to-eat cakes and slices made by using natural food thickening agents such as tapioca and maize starch, under its brand Agluten.

Increasing Prevalence of Swallowing Difficulty Among Aging Adults

Difficulty in swallowing, or dysphagia in medical terms, has witnessed a significant increase over the years, especially by the aging population. Food thickening agents help in slowing down the transit of fluids and food, providing more coordination time for the swallowing process. Thus, people suffering from dysphagia widely prefer the inclusion of food thickening agents in their meals for varying the consistency of their food.

For instance, Nestlé Health Science provides an innovative food thickening agent, designed especially for dysphagia patients, called Resource ThickenUp. This food thickening agent rapidly thickens the food without affecting its taste and odor.

Inclination towards Clean Label Ingredients

The increasing awareness of consumers, particularly regarding the ingredients in their food products, is responsible for making clean label products a pillar in the food industry. Consumers demand food products containing natural and simple ingredients. Food thickening agents are derived from plant as well as vegetable sources, thus, satisfying the consumer demand for no artificial additives and ingredients.

For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company offers a wide range of starches such as corn, wheat, and tapioca. These starches are ideal food thickening agents for food products requiring a delicate texture, flavor, and light color. These starches not only function as thickeners but as binders and emulsifiers too, and have found wide applications in the bakery, confectionery, and dairy industries.

The Food Thickening Agents market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Food Thickening Agents market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Food Thickening Agents market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Food Thickening Agents market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Food Thickening Agents market.

The Food Thickening Agents market report answers important questions which include:

Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Food Thickening Agents in xx industry?

How will the global Food Thickening Agents market grow over the forecast period?

Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Food Thickening Agents by 2029 ?

? What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Food Thickening Agents ?

Which regions are the Food Thickening Agents market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?

The Food Thickening Agents market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

