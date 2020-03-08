2020 Surveying And Mapping Services Market By End Users (Construction, Mining Support Activities, And Oil And Gas Support Activities) Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Surveying And Mapping Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The surveying and mapping market consists of sales of surveying and mapping services by entities that provide surveying and mapping services. Surveying and mapping involve measurement of the earth’s surface including the sea floor, layout and measurement of project facilities, and preparation of maps.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in the global construction industry and the rise in oil and gas industry activities. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of skilled surveyors and the rise in competition in the market.

Major trends influencing the surveying and mapping market include:

Laser Scanning & Modeling – Companies are increasingly adopting 3D laser scanning technology to reduce the overall risks and project costs involved in surveying and mapping. 3D laser scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. The scanners capture the exact shape and size of the physical object as a 3-dimensional representation in the digital world. Adoption rate of this technology has been significantly rising due to its enhanced performance of site analysis in terms of visibility, accuracy in spatial reconstruction, and higher precision of data.

The surveying and mapping market is segmented by type of service and by geography.

By Service Type– The surveying and mapping market can be segmented by service type into

a) Hydrographic Surveying b) Cadastral Surveying c) Topographic Surveying d) Other Land Surveying Services

Other land surveying services had the highest growth rate of nearly 5.7% during the historic period. The fastest growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing use of land surveying services such as geospatial mapping services, geographic information system (GIS) base mapping services, geodetic surveying services, construction surveying services, cartographic surveying services, and aerial surveying services in the rapidly growing construction industries globally.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for surveying and mapping, accounting for almost 35.2% of the global market. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in this market.

Major players in the market are Secom Group, Fugro N.V., AECOM, Stantec Inc., Mott MacDonald

