Wireless Surveillance Systems Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast by 2023

Wireless Surveillance Systems Market: Overview

Safety and security from possible threats is essential for every person. Wireless surveillance system is a useful solution which provides efficient and effective security to people as well as other applications such as businesses, malls, and public spaces. Wireless surveillance system are mounted easily anywhere with less space requirement as they does not require wires to power the devices.

These system get their power from batteries which makes them flexible. These devices can be set-up for indoor and outdoor use, and can be transported easily. These systems monitor the area, send recorded feed to the server and alarms for informing an unusual activity. A single building or more than one building can be kept under the surveillance with help of wireless systems. These systems also contains motion detector and night vision features which provides effective surveillance at day or night depending on the requirement.

Wireless Surveillance Systems Market: Drivers and Trends

Wireless surveillance systems are convenient, reusable, and portable security solutions, available at low cost. These attributes are expected to have positive impact on security applications. Increasing number of theft and burglary issues, and chaos and vandalism resulting in security concerns are expected to drive market for the wireless surveillance systems during the forecast period. However, to keep wireless surveillance systems working, batteries are required to be replaced frequently over the life cycle.

Furthermore, as these systems use Wi-Fi network for video transmission, the available bandwidth for transmission is less which affects the video streaming and the quality of the video. Also security issues make this system vulnerable from other users who are connected to the same network. All these factors may restrict the use of wireless surveillance systems and hence impede the market growth.

Wireless surveillance system have lucrative growth opportunities in the long term as the businesses, shops, retailers, and others are willing to use wireless surveillance systems to ensure safety and security of their assets. In addition, governments worldwide are providing funding and promoting the use of surveillance systems which will help lessen number of criminal activities.

Furthermore, increasing awareness about public safety helps to increase the market demand for these systems. As an alternate to Wi-Fi, use of Internet Protocol (IP) surveillance systems has grown in recent years, due to compressed and better quality surveillance videos captured. Thus, market growth in the long term is expected to be driven by IP based security surveillance systems.

Wireless Surveillance Systems Market: Segmentation

Wireless surveillance system market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and geography. By product, wireless surveillance system market is segmented into hidden, outdoor, backup wireless security camera system. By technology, the market is segmented into analog system and digital systems. By application, wireless surveillance systems market is segmented into residential, commercial, and military.

By geography, this market is segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these regions, North-America and Europe have seen large scale adoption due to increased public safety and security awareness. Asia-pacific, and Middle East and Africa are expected to see healthy growth in the use of wireless security system over the forecast period due to increasing security concerns and technology adoption in long term.

Wireless Surveillance Systems Market: Key Players

The prominent players in wireless surveillance system market includes Icontrol Networks, Inc., Funlux, ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services, Vivint, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Zmodo, Annke Security, Inc., Swann Communications Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., VideoSurveillance.com LLC.