Wi-Fi Market 2020 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2026

The Global Wi-Fi Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering Wi-Fi Market industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Wi-Fi Market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

In 2018, the global Wi-Fi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20.1% during 2019-2025.

Market Key Players

Aerohive Networks, Juniper Networks, Huawei, Ruckus Wireless, Panasonic, Cisco, Riverbed Technology, Aruba Networks, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Ericsson, Netgear.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Wi-Fi Market This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Wi-Fi Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The rising implementation of Byod within an organization, the rapid emergence of an internet of things anticipated to propel the Global Wi-Fi Market growth.

The rising investments by the enterprises in order to implement Byod within the organizations and the rapid adoption growth of internet of things these are the key driving factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of types, the Wi-Fi market is primarily split into:

High-density Wi-Fi

Enterprise-class Wi-Fi

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Government

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Sports and Leisure

Others

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

Detailed overview of Wi-Fi market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Wi-Fi market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards Wi-Fi market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

