Wearable Medical Devices Market Evolving Industry Trends and Key Insights By 2022

The wearable medical devices market consists of sales of wearable medical devices and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide wearable medical devices. Wearable medical devices are small electronic products, often consisting of one or more sensors, and having computational capability. They are embedded into items that are attach to the body parts, such as head, feet, arms, wrists and waist. They can resemble a watch, eyeglasses, some clothing, contact lenses, shoes or even jewelry.

The main drivers of the market are expected to be improved services with patient data, hands-free nature of many wearable medical devices, which is beneficial to health professionals working in sterile environments, training opportunities for medical professionals, minimization of the treatment costs, improvement of the health outcomes, better care support, and ease of the data collection.

The challenges the market is expected to face are technical difficulties, ipatient data privacy issues, poor data quality, unaddressed regulatory issues, unavailability of sufficient medical professionals to analyze the data, high cost of devices and unfashionable designs.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the wearable medical devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the wearable medical devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Zephyr Technology Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, LifeWatch AG.

