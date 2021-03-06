Waterproof Camera Market by Product, End-User, Marketing Channels and Forecast To 2027

Report Title: Global Waterproof Camera Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction , The growth in the market for waterproof cameras is gaining rapid pace. With significant developments in the field of technology and heavy investments from the market leaders in the development of new products is driving the global market. Other factors driving the market growth are the growing travel industry and high disposable income. , The global tourism industry has been valued in billions and contributes close to 10% of the global GDP. In the last few years, the number of travelers around the world has considerably increased, which gives an opportunity to the companies associated with this industry. Most of the waterproof cameras can be used in other applications such as water surfing and diving and this feature boosts to the global demand., High disposable income around the world is also one of the major driving factors driving the growth of waterproof camera market. However, the market recognizes high cost and rising adoption of smartphones as major challenges in the market., The market for waterproof cameras is segmented by type into normal and disposable waterproof cameras. Based on camera range, the market is segmented into 10-30 m, 30-60 m, 60-80 m and 80 m & above. Whereas, based on application, the market is segmented into security & surveillance, media & entertainment, travel & tourism, and others. , The global waterproof camera market was valued at USD 3.81 Billion in the year 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.59 Billion by the end of the forecast period 2018–2023 growing with a 5.51% CAGR

Key Players: –

Fujifilm (Japan), Nikon (Japan), Go-Pro (U.S.), Canon (Japan), Kodak (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Olympus (Japan) and others

Target Audience

Waterproof Camera manufacturers

Waterproof Camera Suppliers

Waterproof Camera companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Waterproof Camera

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Waterproof Camera Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Waterproof Camera market, by Type

6 global Waterproof Camera market, By Application

7 global Waterproof Camera market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Waterproof Camera market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

