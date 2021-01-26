Veterinary Imaging Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2020 – 2027)

Report Title: Veterinary Imaging Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2027

Introduction, Veterinary imaging instruments are used for the diagnosis of chronic diseases and getting medical images of animals. Notably, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, significant rise in pet insurance purchases, and increased number of veterinary practitioners are promoting the growth of the veterinary imaging market globally., Owing to the rising human population, the demand for meat and dairy products is also escalating, which leads to the rapid transformation in livestock systems. On considering the historical data, it is found that in 2010, the World Bank estimated that zoonotic diseases had cost global economies more than USD 20 million in direct costs and USD 200 million in indirect costs., In the recent years, various government and private associations are working to control zoonotic diseases. For instance, in 2014, six associations, namely, the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the Department for International Development (DFID), the Economic and Social Sciences Research Council (ESRC), the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), and the Medical Research Council (MRC) joined to introduce a new Zoonoses and Emerging Livestock Systems (ZELS) research program. The programme includes USD 27.90 million investment from ZELS partners, and 11 projects involving 19 UK institutions and over 30 overseas institutions. , On the other hand, certain factors are restraining the growth of the market such as high procedure cost and lack of skilled veterinarians., The global market for veterinary imaging is estimated to reach USD 1858.36 million by 2023, from USD 1247.61 million in 2017. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90%, during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023., On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into veterinary imaging instruments, veterinary imaging reagents, and veterinary imaging software. By product type, veterinary imaging instruments held the maximum market share of the global veterinary imaging market share in 2017., On the basis of animal type, the global veterinary imaging market is segmented into small companion animals, large animals, and others. By animal type, the small companion animal segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017., The therapeutic areas for the global veterinary imaging market are segmented into orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, neurology, oncology and others, where the orthopedics and traumatology segments accounted for the largest share of the veterinary imaging market share in 2017. , On the basis of end-user, the global veterinary imaging testing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic institutes, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest segment of the market in 2017

Key Players: –

BCF Technology Ltd, Esaote SpA, Medical Imaging / IMCO, Inc, Diagnostic Imaging System, Inc, Merry X-Ray, Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, Carestream Health, General Electric Canon Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, Idexx Laboratories Inc., and others

