Tumble Dryer Market to Register Steady Growth During 2019 – 2029

The detailed market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Tumble Dryer Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Tumble Dryer Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Tumble Dryer Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Tumble Dryer across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Tumble Dryer Market during the assessment period 2019 – 2029.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Tumble Dryers market are Alliance, American Dryer, Pellerin Milnor, Miele Professional, Electrolux Professional, Maytag, Dexter Laundry, GIRBAU, Schulthess, Renzacci, Haier, Samsung, LG, Danube, ASKO and Whirlpool among others.

Tumble Dryers Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers are strategizing on energy saving technologies where they are coming up with new technology called Heat Pump Tumble Dryer

The trend towards condenser dryers is continuing with the rise in sales rising. As they are more convenient to install than vented and consumers are more likely to adopt and buy

Modern electric dryers offer innovative features that can change the future of the appliance in the market. Players such as LG and Whirlpool are offering features which help the consumer monitor and control the machine with their smartphones

Tumble Dryers Market: Key Developments

In 2016, total sales of home appliances is up by 9% to with widespread promotional activity of all categories. Tumble dryers has recorded the greatest percentage uplift over the year and value sales improved by 12%

In 2016, Whirlpool came up with the washer dryer set with ultra-noise reduction technology

Opportunities for Tumble Dryers Market Participants

Over the past couple of years, industrialization has been surging at a significant rate in various parts of the world specifically in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers are more attracted towards new technologies and western culture and due to which there is lot of opportunity for the manufacturers to bring in the change. They are keen in saving electricity. This one critical factor paves a critical opportunity for Tumble Dryer Market to gain traction among its target segment over the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research for Tumble Dryers Market

FMI will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature and formats covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall Tumble Dryer Market sizes.

