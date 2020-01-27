Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market to Observe Latest Trends, Market Dynamics and Future Growth- 2020 to 2025 | Ozone Market Reports

Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market
Trimethylgallium (TMG) Ga (CH3)3, often abbreviated to TMG or TMGa, is the preferred metalorganic source of gallium for metalorganic vapour phase epitaxy (MOVPE) of gallium-containing compound semiconductors.TMG is a clear, colorless, pyrophoric liquid. Even the hydrocarbon solutions of TMG, when sufficiently saturated, are known to catch fire on exposure to air. TMG is known to react violently with water and other compounds that are capable of providing labile and active hydrogen (i.e. protons).
The global Trimethylgallium (TMG) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Trimethylgallium (TMG) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
6N Grade TMG
6.5N Grade TMG
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Akzo Nobel
DOW
SAFC Hitech
Albemarle
Nata
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
LED
Solar Cells
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
