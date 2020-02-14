Trending News On Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends And Insights 2019 – 2025

The Global Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market is estimated to reach USD 929.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%, observes forencis research (FSR).

Optical Emission Spectroscopy (OES) is a type of an analytical technique that is used to set up an elemental composition for a wide range of metals. In other words, OES is the measurement of the light emitted by the ions and atoms when de-excitation is made. OES consists of the electromagnetic spectrum which consists of the visible spectrum and ultraviolet spectrum which ranges from 130nm to 800nm. Optical Emission Spectroscopy can analyse a wide range of elements that range from Uranium to Lithium metals to provide very high accuracy, low detection limits, and high precision.

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for Advanced Laboratory Equipment

The technology is improving and changing day by day and many laboratories continue to use the same equipment for many years. But if the equipment has become obsolete, there are many advantages to upgrading instead of repairing and continuing to work at a slower speed, less accuracy, and low efficiency. Hence in recent years, the number of industries is focusing on buying or upgrading advanced laboratory equipment for better laboratory integration, faster sample turnaround time and lower maintenance cost. The advanced OES equipment can handle the number of metal samples, with greater accuracy rate, faster speed, and lower production cost and hence it is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Market Restraints:

Initial Investment Cost

Due to the wide range of applications, high accuracy, and many other advancing factors, OES equipment is very costlier as compared with other testing equipment. Hence, small and medium scale industries are not able to invest that much money into buying OES equipment. Hence, they face many maintenance problems, money problems, and production cycle problems which expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market: Key Segments

Segmentation based on type: Sequential Type and Simultaneous Type

Segmentation based on detection system: Photomultiplier Tube and Solid-State Detectors

Segmentation based on technique: ICP-OES, Arc Spark-OES, and GD-OES

Segmentation based on end user industry: Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, and Others

Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, with individual country-level analysis.



List of the leading companies operating in the Optical Emission Spectroscopy Market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

HORIBA

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

Bruker

Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Skyray Instrument Inc.

SGS MSi

PerkinElmer Inc.

Other key companies

