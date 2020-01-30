Tobacco Packaging Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – Mondi, Amcor, International Paper, ITC, Phillip Morris International, Bemis, Novelis, Sonoco

Global Tobacco Packaging Market Synopsis:

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Tobacco Packaging Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Tobacco Packaging Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Tobacco Packaging Market on a global level.

This report contains a complete product overview and its scope in the market to define the key terms and provide the clients a holistic idea of the market and its tendency. It comprehensively evaluates the Global Tobacco Packaging Market with different perspectives for the purpose of providing a detailed, informative, and accurate analysis of regional growth, competition, market segmentation, and other important aspects.

Global Key Players:

Amcor International Paper ITC Phillip Morris International Bemis British American Tobacco Mondi Novelis Packaging Corporation of America Reynolds Group Siegwerk Sonoco WestRock and More……………

Product Type Segmentation

Cartons Material

Film Material

Industry Segmentation

Cigarette Factory

Packaging Plant

On the basis of Regional analysis, North America and Europe holds major share in global Tobacco Packaging market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to record higher growth rate in Tobacco Packaging Market during the forecast year.

Current Business News:

Mondi (January 28, 2020) – Mondi’s BarrierPack Recyclable helps consumer goods brands advance their circular economy goals – Mondi, global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, had its award-winning BarrierPack Recyclable all-polyethylene film certified for recyclability. This lightweight mono-material offers a more sustainable packaging solution for diverse applications ranging from stand-up pouches for dishwasher tablets to resealable pouches for organic dog food.

Institute cyclos–HTP GmbH, the Institute for Recyclability and Product Responsibility, independently tested the material and issued a certificate, rating it as 95% recyclable in those areas where a suitable recycling infrastructure is in place.

Mondi recently partnered with Yarrah Organic Petfood BV to develop more sustainable packaging for its certified organic Yarrah and DANO pet food brands. Yarrah wanted to introduce a fully recyclable pouch to replace a multilayer laminate packaging — which was difficult to recycle — to keep it in a circular economy. The pouch also needed to be resealable to keep pet food and snacks fresh, while adding convenience for pet owners.

