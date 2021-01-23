Tattoo Removal Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast 2027

Report Title: Tattoo Removal Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction , Tattoos are permanent markings in the skin. The procedures are inclusive of injecting ink via needles into the dermis. In recent years, tattoos became an artistic, attractive, and expressive tool. A majority of the people who are getting their skin inked are of 18 to 24 years of age group. Changing trends and poor artwork followed by strict corporate employment policies regarding tattoos may lead people to get tattoo removed. Such prevailing factors are the major drivers for the market growth. Sometimes tattoo removal happens when the people’s interest changes in hands with the trend, i.e., when they want to get the tattoo removed, making space for the new tattoo. Thus, huge credits can be attributed to this factor in growing the tattoo removal market, as the number of people wanting to remove the tattoo for the getting the new one is quite high. Moreover, military recruitment policies regarding tattoos and increasing errors in digital body sensing devices leading to incorrect results also facilitates the market growth during the forecast period. However, the market growth can be restricted by factors like excessive cost of the laser based procedure, scars left after the surgical removal and high number of sittings for laser treatment during the forecast period. The procedures of tattoo removal are expensive. A majority of the tattoo removal procedures are based on the laser therapeutics. However, it is notable that the tattoo removal laser therapy is time consuming and is followed by multiple sessions, depending on the size and the color of the tattoo. The more will be the number of sessions, the higher will be the cost of treatment. , The global tattoo removal market is expected to reach USD 4,794.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecasted period. , The global tattoo removal market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic method, end user and regions. On the basis of therapeutic method, the market is segmented into laser therapy, surgical method, topical creams, and others. The laser therapy segment market accounts the largest share and is expected to reach USD 3,247.7 million by 2023 from USD 970.8 million in 2016 at the CAGR of 15.9% for the forecasted periods. , On the basis on end users, the global tattoo removal market is segmented into laser center, and dermatology clinic, and others. Laser center segment dominated the global market in 2016 and accounted for USD 895.2 million. , On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America has the dominating market for safety tattoo removal. The tattoo removal market for North America is estimated at USD 382.3 million in 2016 and expected to reach by USD 1,312.4 million by 2023 at a fastest CAGR of 16.3%.

Key Players: –

Astanza, Cutera, Inc., CynoSure, Dimyth, Lutronic, Syneron Medical Ltd, Quanta System S.p.A., and others.

