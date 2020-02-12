Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The synthetic rubber and fibers market expected to reach a value of nearly $224.16 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the synthetic rubber and fibers market is due to an increase in economic growth and technological development.

The synthetic rubber and fibers manufacturing market consists of the sales of synthetic rubber by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce synthetic rubber which is an artificial elastomer which is produced via the polymerization of a variety of petroleum-based monomers.

Increased demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials or advanced composite materials is increasing the need for synthetic fibers. Synthetic fibers made from polymer aromatic polyamide are mainly of two types, para aramid and meta aramid.

The synthetic rubber and fibers market is segmented into

Fibers Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Polybutadiene (BR) Ethylene Propylene (EPDM) Others (IIR, CR, TPR, ABS, etc.)

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the synthetic rubber and fibers market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the synthetic rubber and fibers market are DOW, Owens Corning, KUMHO Petrochemical, Teijin, TSRC Corporation.

