Swarm Intelligence Market 2019 and it Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future key players like Apium Swarm Robotics, Continental AG, ConvergentAI, Mobileye (Intel), Power-Blox AG, Robert Bosch, Sentien Robotics, Swarm Technology

According to a new market study entitled “Swarm Intelligence Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Model (Ant Colony Optimization, Particle Swarm Optimization, Others); Capability (Scheduling/Load Balancing, Clustering, Optimization, Routing); Application (Human Swarming, Robotics, Drones) and Geography- Global Analysis and Forecasting, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Swarm intelligence is an emerging concept employed in artificial intelligence for designing solutions motivated by the collective behavior of social colonies such as a swarm of bees or ants in decentralized and self-organized systems. The conclusion of the concept states that intelligent-looking behavior can be the result of complex systems consisting of non-intelligent agents.

The swarm intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing applicability of the technology for solving big data problems. Moreover, adoption of the technology in transportation and military is further expected to augment the market growth. However, market growth is likely to be influenced owing to the reluctance of key industries in adopting newer technologies. On the other hand, applicability in areas such as warehouses and telecommunication industry showcase promising growth opportunities for the swarm intelligence market in the coming years.

Leading Swarm Intelligence Market Players: Apium Swarm Robotics, Continental AG, ConvergentAI, Inc. , Mobileye (Intel), Power-Blox AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sentien Robotics, LLC, Swarm Technology, Unanimous AI, Valutico.

The global swarm intelligence market is segmented on the basis of model, capability, and application. Based on model, the market is segmented as ant colony optimization, particle swarm optimization, and others. On the basis of the capability the market is segmented as scheduling/load balancing, clustering, optimization, and routing. The market on the basis of the application is classified as human swarming, robotics, and drones.

The report analyzes factors affecting Swarm Intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Swarm Intelligence market in these regions.

