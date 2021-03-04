Suture Needles Market 2027| Key Players: (Roboz Surgical Instrument (U.S.), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., L…More)

Report Title: Global Suture Needles Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction, Surgical suture is a medical device are used in the closure of most wound types. The suture allow the healing tissue hold together to keep the wound closed together once they are removed. There are various types of suture needles are available in the market, these sutures are both absorbable and non-absorbable in nature. Various type of suture needles are available in the market such as, taper point needle, spatula needle, coronar tip needle, taper cutting, triangle needle, and others. Sometimes, the principle of choosing a suture needle also depends upon the type of tissue. The market for surgical suture is rising due to factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, reimbursement policy, increasing healthcare expenditure., , The total surgical suture market is expected to reach USD 3,809.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecasted period. , The global surgical suture market is segmented on the basis of shape, type, and end user. The global surgical suture market by shape is divided into straight, j shape, compound curve, half curved, and others. Straight suture market is commanding the largest market share of 25.4% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 988.1 million in 2023 for USD 781.1 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% % during forecast period. The global surgical suture market by type is divided into eyed and eyeless. Eyeless market is holds the largest market share of 55.7% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 2,165.9 million in 2023 for USD 1,712.8 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.4% % during forecast period. The global surgical suture market by end user is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital, clinics, and others. Hospital market is commanding the largest market share of 31.40% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 1,229.4 million in 2023 for USD 965.9 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period., , , On the basis of region the global surgical suture market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. America is commanding the largest market share of 33.4% in 2016 with countries like US and Canada playing a prominent role in the development of the market. US market is expected to reach US$ 859.5 million in 2023 from US$ 651.8 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during forecast period

Key Players: –

Roboz Surgical Instrument (U.S.), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (U.S.), Hill-Rom (U.S.), Medline Industries, Inc (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (U.S.) and others.

Target Audience

Suture Needles manufacturers

Suture Needles Suppliers

Suture Needles companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed Suture Needles

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Suture Needles Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global Suture Needles market, by Type

6 global Suture Needles market, By Application

7 global Suture Needles market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global Suture Needles market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

