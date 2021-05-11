Supply Chain Management BPO Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2014 – 2020
The detailed market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Supply Chain Management BPO Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Supply Chain Management BPO Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.
The report reveals that the Supply Chain Management BPO Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2014 – 2020 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Supply Chain Management BPO across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Supply Chain Management BPO Market during the assessment period 2014 – 2020.
How does the report add value to the readers?
- Insights related to the growth prospects of the Supply Chain Management BPO Market in various regions
- Key winning strategies adopted by leading players in the Supply Chain Management BPO Market
- Influence of the environmental and governmental policies on the Supply Chain Management BPO Market
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the Supply Chain Management BPO Market
- Value-chain, supply-demand, and consumption analysis of the Supply Chain Management BPO across different geographies
The report clarifies the following uncertainties related to the Supply Chain Management BPO Market
- What is the major trend that can be observed in the current Supply Chain Management BPO Market landscape?
- Who are the most prominent companies in the Supply Chain Management BPO Market?
- How are market players expanding their presence in the Supply Chain Management BPO Market?
- What are the latest innovations within the Supply Chain Management BPO Market sphere?
- What is the most effective marketing strategy adopted by players in the Supply Chain Management BPO Market?
Key Segments Covered
By Sourcing
- Onshore
- Offshore
- Nearshore
By Type
- Traditional SCM BPO
- Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
By Service
- Order management
- Inventory Management
- After Market Services
- Logistics
- SCM Analytics
- Manufacturing Operations
- Sourcing & Procurement
By Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Hi Tech
- Government &Defence
- Retail
- Telecom
- Media & Entertainment
- Energy & Utility
- Consumer Packed Goods
- BFSI
- Healthcare & Life Science
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
- Accenture Inc.
- Cap Gemini S.A.
- Genpact Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- TATA Consultancy Services
- Wipro Ltd.
- Avnet Inc.
- Celestica Inc.
- HCL Technologies
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- WNS Global Services
- ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Reasons to Purchase from FMI?
- Up-to-date market research techniques
- Data collected from credible primary and secondary sources
- 24/7 customer support available for domestic and international clients
- Catering to over 350 client queries each day
- Proven track record of delivering insightful made-to-order market studies
