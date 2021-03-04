Sports medicine Market Report: Overview with Product Scope, Opportunities Risk, Market Driving Force

Report Title: Sports medicine Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Sports medicines are known as the branch of medicines that deals with the physical health and curing or prevention of sports relates injuries. In almost a last decade it has been noticed that people are more aware about health. Increasing health education in school and different programs on social media has led to increase the awareness about health. People have started adopting sports as the mean to maintain the health and as extracurricular activity. Not only young but elderly people have also adopted sports. This has led to increase the number of sports related injuries across the globe., Notably, rising prevalence of sports injuries is the key factor driving the sports medicine market. According to US centers for diseases control, around 10 % of kids and teen participating in the sports suffer from minor or major type of injury. Majority of the sports injury occur during 12-16 yr. age., Other push factors such as, increasing number of sports medicine associations, increasing awareness, and technological development are also propelling the growth of the market. Increasing awareness is the most important part in development of the healthcare sector. Increase in the sports and health related education amongst the people has encourage to play different sports. Many aged people started participating in the different sports. Knowledge about enhancing health, risk of diseases and various advantages of playing sports has encourage people to play different sports. , , , , , , The global sports medicines market is expected to reach USD 9,655.6 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period., On the basis of products, market is segmented into joint reconstructive & repair products, support & recovery products, accessories & consumables, and others. The joint reconstructive & repair products segment accounted for the largest market share of 40% during the forecast period., On the basis of application, market is segmented into shoulder treatment, knee treatment, hip treatment, spine treatment, others. Knee treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2023. , On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Americas captured a largest market share of around 39.2% in 2016 globally. The shoulder treatment market for North America was estimated at USD 562.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach at USD 1,055.4 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.9%

Key Players: –

Medtronic, Stryker, Arthrex, Inc, Zimmer Biomet, Conmed Corporation, DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare, and Smith & Nephew plc.

