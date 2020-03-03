Solvent Based Printing Inks Market Industry Growth And Forecast Analysis Report Till 2023

The Business Research Company’s Solvent Based Printing Inks Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global solvent-based printing inks market was valued at about $10.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $12.43 billion at a rate of about 3.60% through 2023.

The solvent-based printing inks market consists of sales of solvent-based printing inks and related services used to produce 3D printed objects and banners. Solvent-based inks are pigment inks which are mixed with volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, ketones, esters, and others which are waterproof and ultra-violet (UV) safe.

Solvent-based printing ink companies are introducing thermal inkjet inks to cater to the growing demand. Thermal inkjet printing induces the ejection of the ink droplet by superheating a small portion of a solvent-based ink. Advantages of thermal inkjet printing include better performance, lower costs and ink versatility, especially in photo printing applications.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the solvent-based printing inks market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the solvent-based printing inks market are Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg.Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Lawter Inc., Yansefu Inks, Coatings Pvt. Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and Sakata INX Corporation.

