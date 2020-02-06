SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – Illumina, Roche, Sequenom, Affymetrix, Fluidigm

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Overview:

This report studies the Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market is projected to witness an above-average growth over the next couple of years.

According to the market report analysis, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping is the measurement of genetic variations that commonly occur in individuals. SNP genotyping has a broad range of applications in a number of industries such as pharmaceuticals, research, agricultural biotechnological and others which leads to change in dairy and meat yield and crop yields. The use of SNP genotyping is growing rapidly from personalized genetic testing to plant and animal biotechnology. SNP genotyping gives an idea about the human genome characterization and transfer of hereditary diseases.

The Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market is segmented on the basis of Technology, Application and Region. Based on the Technology, the Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market is sub-segmented into SNP Genechips and Microarrays, TaqMan Assay (Allelle-Specific Hybridization), SNP, genotyping based upon Pyrosequencing, SN Plex based upon Applied Biosystems, Sequenom Masarray MALDI-TOF, RFLP (Restricted Fragment Length Polymorphism), SSCP (Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism), ARMS (Amplication Refractory Mutation System) and others. On the basis of Application, the Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market is classified into Pharmaceuticals & Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic Research, Agricultural Biotechnology, Breeding & Animal Livestock and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America region is considered as most dominant market due to favorable government policies towards proper diagnosis, screening and treatment of fatal diseases, availability of better R&D facilities and the presence of advanced technologies. Europe and APAC market is emerging owing to the development of various plans and policies of government, rising incidences of targeted diseases, improvements in healthcare services, increasing demand for personalized medicines and rising economic development.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market: Illumina, Roche, Life Technologies Corporation, Sequenom, Affymetrix, Fluidigm and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

1 Roche (April 23, 2019) – Roche launches new VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH companion diagnostic test for breast and gastric cancer patients eligible for targeted therapy – Roche, today announced the launch of the new VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay for the detection of the HER2 biomarker in breast and gastric cancer. HER2 – human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 – is an important biomarker found in breast and gastric cancers. Its detection and inhibition can help to more effectively manage these aggressive cancers.

The VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay is designed to be completed within the same day, providing clinicians the ability to get results back quicker than the most common methods of confirmatory testing for HER2. Results can be read using light microscopy, eliminating the need for a specialized fluorescence microscope.

2 Illumina (April 22, 2019) – Illumina and Children’s Hospital of Fudan University in China reached an agreement to conduct rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS) for critically ill infants in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The program is planning to enroll 200 patients to investigate the diagnosis rate of rWGS compared with traditional detection methods. The project will also assess diagnosis time, prognosis improvement and hospitalization turnaround time to provide feasible recommendations for the application of rWGS in the NICU.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of SNP Genotyping and Analysis in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Report 2020

1 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Product Definition

2 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer SNP Genotyping and Analysis Business Introduction

4 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Segmentation Product Type

10 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Segmentation Industry

11 SNP Genotyping and Analysis Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusion

