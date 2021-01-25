Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Analysis by Regions, Production, and Consumption by Market Size, and Forecast to 2027

Report Title: Global Market Study for Retinal Vein Occlusion Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction, Retinal vein occlusion is a retinal vascular disease that mainly affects the older population and causes blindness. The condition is basically of two types, namely, Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion (BRVO) and Central Retinal Vein Occlusion (CRVO). BRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the branch of the retinal vein and blood with fluid spills out into the retina. On the other hand, CRVO is the condition when the blockage occurs in the main retinal vein and blood, and fluid spills out into the retina., It is noted that the increasing prevalence of diabetes and atherosclerosis, is the key factor driving the retinal vein occlusion market. Various other factors such as the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, and change in lifestyles are also propelling the growth of the market., The global retinal vein occlusion market is segmented by type, condition, diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region. , The market for retinal vein occlusion, by type, is segmented into branch retinal artery occlusion and central retinal vein occlusion, in which the branch retinal artery occlusion accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The branch retinal artery occlusion is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017–2023., The retinal vein occlusion market is further segmented, by condition. The condition segment is classified as non-ischemic and ischemic. The non-ischemic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017–2023., The retinal vein occlusion market, by diagnosis, is segmented into Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), fundoscopic examination, fluorescein angiography, and others. The fundoscopic examination segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period from 2017–2023., The retinal vein occlusion market, by treatment, is segmented into antivascular endothelial growth factor, corticosteroid drugs, laser retinal photocoagulation, and others. The corticosteroid drugs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2017–2023., , Further, the market is segmented by end-user, which includes hospitals and clinics, research and academics center, and others. Hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share in 2016., By region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The European region captured the largest market globally and is expected to reach USD 15,889.59 million by 2023

Key Players: –

Some of the key players in this market are Allergan Plc, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Novartis, NIDEK CO.,LTD., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Quantel Medical Inc, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., and ZEISS.

