Releases New Profitable Report on the Collaborative Robots Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players – KUKA AG, FANUC, ABB, Universal Robots, Robert Bosch

Global Collaborative Robots Market Overview:

The Global Collaborative Robots Market is esteemed at roughly USD 770 Million of every 2017 and is foreseen to develop with a sound development rate of more than 36.41% over the estimate time frame 2018-2025.

A collaborative robot, also called “Cobot”, is a robot which is expected to help people as a guide or assistor in a specific occupation. These collaborative robots are widely used among different industries for variety of operation such as in packaging, pick and place, painting, food handling and others. The evolution of Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things has brought has prompted the adoption of advanced automation solutions across the industries.`

Advanced automation technologies such as collaborative robots hold the potential to significantly hasten production and lower the manufacturing costs. Low cost of cobots coupled with high ROI from the different end use industries are key factors fueling the market growth. Furthermore, increasing trend of industrial automation to improve process quality, consistency and throughput are anticipated to create several lucrative opportunities for collaborative robot market. The global supply of industrial robots in 2009 was valued at 60,000 units which have now increased up to USD 345000 units in 2017.

In terms of the regional analysis, Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share. In 2017, Europe cobots market was valued about $327.3 million that is estimated to be valued $3250.8 million in 2025. This growth is attributable in the owing to government support in the region towards adoption of automation solutions in industries. Europe is also anticipated to witness a significant market growth ascribed to the recovering economy, thus resulting in the increasing number of manufacturing facilities in the region. APAC is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growth in end-user industries in developing countries such as India, China and Japan. In 2017, APAC Collaborative Robots Market was valued about USD 168.6 million and estimated to be valued about USD 3087.4 million by 2025 growing with the CAGR of about 43.8% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Latest Industry News:

Universal Robots (May 15, 2019) – Sepro Group and Universal Robots Announce New Cobot Partnership – Sepro Group, a Global Leader in Robots and Industrial Automation for the Plastic Industry, and Universal Robots Have Signed an Agreement to Collaborate Within Collaborative Robotics and Industrial Automation.

Under the terms of this partnership between Sepro and UR, Sepro Group will integrate its Visual Control System with cobots supplied by UR. The Visual Control Platform was developed by Sepro especially for robots used in plastics injection-molding machines. All Sepro products, including co-branded lines, are controlled by Visual, providing the same user interface regardless of the type of robot.

The new partnership solutions will allow Sepro Group to deliver the most extensive range of automation solutions to injection molders in the plastics industry. This portfolio includes Cartesian robots, 6-axis articulated-arm robots and now cobots. Like the 6-axis robot solutions, cobots are perfectly adapted to peripheral operations that are increasingly in demand in the plastics industry. By helping customers define the solution that really fits their needs, Sepro Group offers its customers the smartest industrial automation solutions.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., Rethink Robotics and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Collaborative Robots Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). KUKA AG, MABI AG, FANUC Corp., ABB Ltd., Universal Robots, Precise Automation, AUBO Robotics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Energid Technologies Corp., etc. are some of the key vendors of Collaborative Robots across the world. These players across Collaborative Robots Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Collaborative Robots in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Collaborative Robots Market Report 2019

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Snapshot

1.2 Key Trends

1.3 Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

1.4 Estimation Methodology

1.5 Research Assumption

2 Global Collaborative Robots Market Definition and Scope

2.1 Objective of the Study

2.2 Market Definition & Scope

2.3 Years Considered for the Study

2.4 Currency Conversion Rates

3 Global Collaborative Robots Market Dynamics

3.1 See Saw Analysis

