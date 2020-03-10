2022 Forecasts on Professional Services Market Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Professional Services Market Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The professional services market consists of the sales of professional services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services that provide support to businesses of all sizes, in all industries, and to individuals and institutions, in processes where human capital is the major input. Professional services establishments make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Professional services firms are entering into new markets to serve local clients, sometimes by acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations with local companies to offer a wider range of architectural, designing, consulting and other services to a wider range of customers. Many clients have a global presence and require more sophisticated and internationally-oriented services, driving the demand for professional services.

Companies in the design, research, promotional and consulting services market are shifting from the traditional per-hour and per-month revenue model to a value-oriented revenue model. In line with increasing wages and pressure from clients to decrease pricing, many companies are shifting towards value-oriented billing.

The top opportunities in the professional services market will arise in the design, research, promotional and consulting services segment which will gain $1,810.1 billion of global annual sales by 2022, and in China, where the market will gain the most at $423.6 billion.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the professional services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the professional services market are WPP plc, Omnicom Group, McKinsey & Company, AECOM, IBM, BDO, BIRDMAN, Everis, Lince Consulting, Linklaters,

