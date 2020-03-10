Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Competitive Landscape 2022

The Business Research Company’s Polystyrene Foam Product Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The polystyrene foam product manufacturing market consists of sales by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture polystyrene foam products which are used in food packaging, electronics packaging, automobiles and the construction industry. These products include coolers, ice chests, cups, dinnerware, insulation sheets and other products made from polystyrene foam. This market does not include sales of other plastic foam products.

Consumer concerns over rising obesity levels combined with an increase in public awareness about health issues in countries such as China, India and Indonesia had a positive effect on the bottled water market. Consumers have been switching from sugary carbonated drinks to healthier alternatives.

People started spreading awareness on social media pages and groups voicing their concern and organized campaigns against improper disposal of plastic water bottles. This not only led to negative publicity for the global bottled water industry but also encouraged governments to formulate several strict regulations regarding the use of recyclable packaging solutions.

The acceptance of premium bottled water is gradually increasing in emerging economies such as Brazil. Premium bottled water has less sodium content, high mineral content and special glass or plastic packaging, and is priced higher than normal bottled water. The prices established for premium bottled water brands are not as high as imported brands, thus enabling consumers to opt for premium bottled water.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the polystyrene foam product manufacturing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the polystyrene foam product manufacturing market are Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, JSP Corporation, Carpenter Co., DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE., Synthos S.A.

