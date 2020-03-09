Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Report 2021

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics is the logistics of pharmaceutical and biologic drugs from the manufacturer to the end-user. It includes transportation, warehousing, inventory management and other logistics functions.

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market reached a value of nearly $79.9 billion in 2017, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3.3% since 2013.

Growth will result from increasing demand for drugs in general and in particular for temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines and blood plasma products. The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market has benefitted from rising pharmaceutical sales.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The Key drivers of the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market include:

Healthcare Reforms – Healthcare reforms in both developed and developing countries triggered the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. The American Health Care Act (AHCA) was introduced in the US in 2017. China and the World Bank launched the China Health Reform Program-for-Results to improve the quality of healthcare services in the country. India also launched a new National Health Policy in 2017. All these reforms and policies were aimed at improving the efficiency of healthcare systems, thus driving the demand for pharmaceutical products and their logistics.

Some of the major players involved in the Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics market are Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corporation, Panalpina World Transport, UPS, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker.

