Organ-On-Chip Market Share, Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis Till 2020 – 2023

The Business Research Company’s Organ-On-Chip Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The organ-on-chip market consists of sales of organs-on-chips by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture organs-on-chips used for drug development, toxicity testing, and personalized medicine research. Organs-on-chips (OOCs) are small plastic devices with biocompatible microfluidic chambers containing multiple live human cells in a 3D culture that simulate key physiological functions of body organs.

OOCs are now being explored worldwide as tools for developing disease models and accurately predicting drug efficacies and toxicities. Many companies and universities have been continuously looking for new and better models for drug development. The advantages of OOCs over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of the medical and pharmaceutical communities focusing on developing targeted therapies.

OOCs are considered to be more relevant and accurate than animal models or cell cultures in drug discovery and development. However, the cost of these chips and redesigning steps to suit mass production are high. High production costs are restraining the OOC market growth as expensive redesigning process might be a burden for the relatively small companies involved.

The top opportunities in the global OOC market will arise in the multi-organs-on-chip segment, which will gain $15.1 million, toxicology research segment by application will gain $22.3 million, biopharmaceutical companies segment by end-users will gain $41.7 million of global annual sales by 2023 and the OOC market will gain $40.6 million in North America.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the organ-on-chip market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the organ-on-chip market are Emulate Inc., AxoSim Inc., Kirkstall, TissUse GmbH, Nortis Inc., Mimetas BV, Biochip, Hurel Corporation, Micronit, Tara Biosystems, BiomimX SRL, Elveflow, SynVivo, BeonChip, Mesobiotech, Cherry Biotech, 4DCell, uFluidix Inc., CN Biosystems, Hurel Corporation, InSphero AG, Nortis Inc., HemoShear, Ascendance Bio, Organovo Holdings, Inc.

