North America Automotive Logistics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

North America Automotive Logistics Market

Automotive logistics is referred as the process of transporting the finished vehicles and its spare parts from manufacturers or suppliers to the desired location of the end customers. Distribution of spare parts, in-bound production material and warehousing are some of the levels included in the throughout process which ensures smooth flow of operations. The increasing need of manufacturers for just-in-time delivery of spare parts has further created the need of automotive logistics, thereby making it one of the prominent aspects in the overall industry.

North America automotive logistics market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Automotive Logistics Market

North America automotive logistics market is segmented into five notable segments which are based on the basis of logistics service, function, stage, transportation mode and distribution.

On the basis of logistics service, the market is segmented into inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics and aftermarket logistics.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into warehousing, material handling, transportation and management services.

On the basis of stage, the market is segmented into raw materials stage, sub-assembly modules, finished product and final product delivery.

On the basis of distribution, the market is segmented into domestic and international.

On the basis of transportation mode, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, maritime and airways.

Competitive Analysis: North America Automotive Logistics Market

Some of the major players operating in the North America automotive logistics market are DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics, Inc., SNCF, KUEHNE + NAGEL, Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Penske, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC., GEFCO, DACHSER, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, DB SCHENKER, Ryder System, Inc., CEVA Logistics, Imperial Logistics, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and DSV.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, DB Schenker launched a new subsidiary in Bangladesh. The Schenker Logistics Limited (Bangladesh) will be fully operational and can function under the Indian cluster organisation of the worldwide freight forwarder. This development will help the company to increase their service portfolio in the Indian subcontinent.

In May 2019, General Motors honoured Penske Logistics with 2018 Overdrive Award and 2018 Supplier of the Year Award in Michigan. This award recognition has been given for providing innovative and quality service to General Motors. This award will help the company to have worldwide recognition.

In January 2019, DB Schenker announced strategic partnership with Magento to boost ecommerce logistics. This provides a seamless connection between the back-end and front-end globally. This partnership will help the company to cater the increasing customer demand for web-shop order tracking.

Research Methodology: North America Automotive Logistics Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.